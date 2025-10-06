Investment firm Lighthouse Canton has made two senior appointments to its key clients and institutions wealth advisory team in Singapore.

Abhinav Mahajan has been appointed as managing director, key clients and institutions wealth advisory, while April Wagner joins as vice president of the team.

Mahajan (pictured below) joins from Julius Baer, where he spent 12 years as a senior banker managing significant client portfolios. He brings over 20 years of experience in advising ultra-high-net worth clients, including in senior roles at Bank of Singapore and HSBC.

Meanwhile, Wagner (pictured below) also brings 20 years of experience advising high-net-worth clients to the team, including at Julius Baer, Standard Chartered Private Bank, and, most recently, at wealth manager Eightstone.

The company said the appointments reflect the continued expansion of its cross-border advisory and capital solutions platform.

Amrit Singh, global head of key clients and institutions at Lighthouse Canton, said: “As wealth becomes more global and intergenerational, the role of investment advisory has never been more critical. Clients today demand advisors who can navigate regulatory complexity, structure bespoke solutions, and provide trusted guidance across borders.

"With the addition of April and Abhinav, Lighthouse Canton is further reinforcing its position as a partner of choice for families and institutions seeking long-term, strategic counsel.”