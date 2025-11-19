Singapore-based investment firm Lighthouse Canton has partnered with fund distribution platform Clearstream to offer fund execution and custody services across Asia and the Middle East.

The agreement will enable Lighthouse Canton to provide its wealth management clients with enhanced access to private market and semi-liquid investment opportunities through Deutsche Börse Group-owned Clearstream’s Vestima platform.

According to the firms, the arrangement addresses growing appetite among high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors for alternative investments that combine operational efficiency, asset protection, and compliance oversight.

Audrey Tang, managing director and chief operating officer at Lighthouse Canton, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering best-in-class fund servicing to our wealth management clients in Asia and the Middle East.

“Clearstream’s global reach and operational excellence allow us to enhance efficiency while expanding access to alternative investments, both of which are increasingly important in today’s market.”

Neil Wise, global head of sales for Clearstream Fund Services, added: “Clearstream’s well-established reputation for asset safety and robust, reliable fund processing capabilities were key factors in the mandate.

“Our secure and efficient infrastructure ensures the highest standards of asset safety and streamlined fund processing operations for all fund types.

“We are proud to support Lighthouse Canton in its mission to serve sophisticated investors across Asia and the Middle East and help drive its future growth.”