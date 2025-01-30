LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, has partnered with the UK-based NatureAlpha platform to further advance the sustainability of its investment decisions using "robust" scientific data.

LGT said in a statement today (30 January) that with its Sustainability Strategy 2030, it has "committed to ambitious goals and is taking seriously its responsibility to help combat climate change and biodiversity loss".

However, it said identifying investment risks and opportunities in these areas and making informed investment decisions requires access to reliable data.

LGT is now therefore collaborating with NatureAlpha, using curated datasets from the world’s most authoritative scientific, regulatory, corporate and governmental sources, as well as AIdriven solutions.

The platform helps investors understand the risks and impacts of their investments on nature, thus supporting them in minimising their biodiversity footprint.

Ursula Finsterwald, head of LGT Group Sustainability Management“ said: "Biodiversity loss poses a serious threat to both the systemic and financial stability of our planet. By helping investors make informed decisions based on reliable biodiversity metrics, NatureAlpha fills an important gap.

“Partnering with a company that has extensive expertise in highly complex nature-related data will be invaluable for us.”

Vian Sharif, founder of NatureAlpha said: “We have been very encouraged to observe that the launch of the Taskforce on Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has led to an understanding, amongst many companies, about the impact of their operations on the natural world.

"Furthermore, we are witnessing growing recognition and meaningful action amongst many financial institutions regarding their duty to safeguard Planet Earth. As one of the 194 signatories of the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge, LGT is helping to pave the way in what we believe will be a transformative year for nature-positive finance.”