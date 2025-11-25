Kuwait hikes visa fees for investors

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has amended its residency rules, including higher visa fees for investors.

The MOI, which announced the changes on 23 November, said the minimum salary requirement for family residence will be KD800, the Kuwait Times reports.

Government and private sector work permits will cost KD20 per year, while investors and real estate owners who meet the ministry’s and investment authority’s conditions may be legible for investor residencies with an annual fee of KD50. An annual fee for self-sponsored residency is being introduced for the first tine at KD500.

Expats with entry visas must apply for a valid residency within two months and must have a passport valid for at least six months. Typically a residency is valid for up to five years, or 10 years for foreign children of Kuwaiti women and property owners and 15 years for investors.

Most types of visit visas are valid for three months and visas can be renewed up to a maximum of one year. A KD10 fee will be levied on every type of visit, including tourism, family visits, medical treatment, business and entry visas issued for work or residency.

The new legislation takes effect on 23 December.