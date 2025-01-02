Global professional services business JTC has appointed Dawn Marriott as an independent non-executive director with effect from 25 February 2025, further strengthening its board.

Marriott brings a blend of expertise in business growth, operations, and governance. With a career spanning over three decades across diverse sectors, she has held significant roles such as chief operating officer and board member at Capita, and chief executive officer of Azets.

Until recently she was a partner and is now Serial Executive Chair at Hg, Europe-based investor in software and service businesses, where she has been instrumental in supporting portfolio companies. Her international experience, particularly her work across Europe and the US, enhances her ability to navigate diverse market landscapes and foster effective cross-border collaborations. She will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Governance & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Her appointment reflected JTC's commitment to supporting the recommendations of the FTSE Women Leaders Review and the Parker Review, it said.

Mike Liston, chairman of JTC PLC, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to our Board. Her considerable experience in investment and strategic growth management will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations and pursue our long-term goals. Dawn's expertise in managing business transformations makes her a valuable addition to our Board.”

Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC PLC, added: "Dawn brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a proven ability to drive strategic initiatives. Her addition to the Board aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation. I am looking forward to her contributions as we continue to build on JTC’s success.”

Marriott said: "I am excited to join JTC's Board and contribute to its strategic vision. The Company has demonstrated impressive growth and commitment to high standards of governance and service. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to support JTC's continued success."