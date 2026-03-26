The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has published its 2026–2030 strategy, which aims to boost the island’s long-term economic growth by combining strong regulation with a more flexible, business-friendly approach.

The regulator said it will support the growth of legitimate business by providing a simple, easy-to-understand regulatory framework, while it will embrace the use of AI and virtual assets by firms to remain competitive.

It is aiming to:

Support growth

Be risk-based and proportionate, working more in partnership with the industry

Meet its interational crime obligations

Deliver an excellent service

The regulator said in its strategy, published this week: "Listening and responding to industry feedback remains key to supporting international and island businesses. We will also proactively support new opportunities for growth.

"This will involve encouraging and enabling responsible innovation and technology adoption, including AI, across our regulated community and the JFSC.

"Together, our priorities will support us in fulfilling our role: to protect the public, fight financial crime, and support Jersey’s continued success as an international finance centre of choice, for the benefit of our whole island community."