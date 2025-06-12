Finance Isle of Man has flagged up the opportunity for local firms to take part in the Interceltic Startup Challenge 2025 - an international competition to spotlight innovation across the Celtic nations.

One winning startup will be selected from each of the participants, which include: Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Brittany, Cornwall, and the Isle of Man.

The chosen businesses will take part in an international growth programme and pitch live at the Interceltic Business Forum in Lorient, France, on 4 August 2025.

Applications are open now and close on 21 June 2025, with further information available at https://www.intercelticforum.com/awards.

The programme offers a platform for startups to gain international visibility, connect with investors, and access tailored support to scale their operations across borders. Winning startups access a package including mentoring, workspace, expert consulting, access to investment networks, and a range of business development tools.

The challenge is open to startups operating in the following sectors: