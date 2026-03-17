After consecutive sold-out events in Miami, Uruguay and São Paulo, Brazil, Investment International's Latin America Forum is set to return for its fifth annual convention on 10 September 2026, in Mexico City.

The forum has established itself as the premier platform for financial advisers, fund selectors, and industry professionals to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the Latin American investment landscape. With a carefully curated agenda, the event combines panel discussions, expert presentations, and interactive Q&A sessions to deliver high-value insights.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive programme addressing the most pressing issues in cross-border investment, from regulatory changes to emerging market opportunities. In addition to the sessions, the forum provides extensive networking opportunities during coffee breaks, lunch, and a closing drinks reception, enabling professionals to connect and build relationships that drive business.

English and Spanish interpretation will be provided, ensuring that all delegates can fully participate in the discussions and debates.

The 2026 edition follows a string of successful gatherings that have attracted top-tier professionals from private banks, asset management companies, family offices, independent financial adviser firms, discretionary investment managers, pension funds, and retail banks.

Attendance is strictly limited, emphasising the forum’s commitment to creating an intimate, high-impact environment for discussion and networking.

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With Mexico City poised to host the next chapter of this influential forum, advisers and investment professionals across the region are encouraged to act quickly.

Be part of the conversation shaping the future of investment in Latin America - register now to secure your place.

Link to Register: https://investment-international.com/ii-lat-am-forum/