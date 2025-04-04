Indosuez Wealth Management, a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, has announced that its entity in Switzerland has signed an agreement to purchase the entire capital of Banque Thaler, a Swiss banking and wealth management business.

This acquisition is fully in line with Indosuez Wealth Management’s development strategy, strengthening its position in the Swiss market, the global hub for wealth management, where Indosuez has been present since 1876.

With this acquisition, Banque Thaler, which was founded in 1982, and Indosuez clients will have access to a broader range of products and expertise. In particular, Banque Thaler’s clients will be able to benefit from the Group’s solidity, its international network and its multiple capabilities in financing, corporate finance, fund servicing and asset management.

Jacques Prost, chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management said: “This acquisition strengthens our position in Switzerland and illustrates our determination to provide our clients with solutions that are increasingly tailored to their needs. Indosuez is pursuing its growth strategy in a sector undergoing consolidation and is now a major stakeholder in wealth management in Europe.”

Marc-André Poirier, chief executive officer of Indosuez in Switzerland, added: “We are delighted to welcome Banque Thaler. Following record revenue in 2024, this acquisition will bring our assets under management to nearly €50 billion1 . We will work with Banque Thaler’s teams to make this acquisition a success for both clients and employees.”

Dirk Eelbode, chief executive officer of Banque Thaler said: “Indosuez Wealth Management in Switzerland is the ideal partner for Banque Thaler. What our management can offer will not only be maintained but enhanced thanks to the substantial resources made available by a major banking group with exceptional financial strength.

"This can only benefit our clients. At Indosuez we also find the entrepreneurial spirit that characterises Banque Thaler, and this is a great opportunity for all our employees to join an ambitious growth project. These are all positives that will contribute to our continued goal of being the leading player in Switzerland for our clients.”

The finalisation of the transaction remains subject to the prior approval of the relevant supervisory authorities, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

This acquisition would bring Indosuez Wealth Management’s total assets under management to nearly €220bn.