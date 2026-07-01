Fund services provider Imperium has opened a private wealth office in ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, as it continues its international expansion.

Magda Stratford and Gerry Gowans have been recruited to lead the new office, located on Al Maryah Island.

The ADGM office will provide a comprehensive suite of private wealth and fiduciary services, including international structuring, family governance, succession planning, entity administration and bespoke solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private capital clients with multi-jurisdictional requirements.

David Gilmour, group CEO of Imperium, said: “The opening of our Abu Dhabi office represents an exciting new chapter for Imperium. The region continues to see strong demand for sophisticated private wealth solutions, and we are delighted to have Magda and Gerry leading our efforts on the ground. Their expertise and network will be invaluable as we build a market-leading offering in the Middle East.”

Stratford added: “ADGM is rapidly becoming the jurisdiction of choice for internationally mobile families, family offices and private capital.

“The convergence of global wealth, regulatory innovation and institutional-grade infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for sophisticated wealth structuring, governance and succession planning solutions.

“Establishing Imperium’s office on Al Maryah Island places us at the centre of this growth story, and I look forward to helping clients, intermediaries and strategic partners navigate increasingly complex cross-border wealth, succession and governance challenges.”