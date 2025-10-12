The seventh annual Investment International Middle East Forum 2025, in partnership with sister title International Adviser's IA Future Advisory Forum 2025, returns to The Capital Club, Dubai on Wednesday October 22, 2025, with a blend of innovative products and of biting debate with some of the Middle East advisory giants.

The event which has been revamped from previous years will now start at 3pm and accommodate two top level panel debates - one adviser led and the other product and investment led, with three short presentations ahead of an exclusive networkings drinks event and II Awards 2025 trophy presentation from 5pm onwards.

Sponsors and speakers include industry leaders:

Board Intelligence - Dr Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence

Canaccord Wealth - Richard Burden and Justin Oliver, CIO, Canaccord Wealth

Investors Trust - Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust

Marlborough - Danny Knight, head of sales, Marlborough

Novia Global - Mark Maplesen, Principal Representative Officer, Middle East, Novia Global

Speakers on the much anticipated Future Advice panel which will conclude this event ahead of networking drinks include:

Skybound Wealth - Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth

AES International - Sam Instone, CEO, AES International

Blacktower FM - Gavin Pluck, MD, Blacktower FM

Hoxton Wealth - Chris Ball, CEO, Hoxton Wealth

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "This is our seventh year as II doing events in Dubai and each year it has been different. But this is probably the best line-up yet. And I really feel that this shorter format with more networking is the right fit for the Dubai audience. We have listened to our readers and previous event delegates. The secret is the ensure that the panel sessions and the presentations are the right mix of informative, engaging but also have content and discussion that can shape future advice."

Limited tickets are available on first come first served basis so sign up quickly to avoid disappointment. Click here to register