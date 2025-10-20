Delegate places for the seventh annual Investment International Middle East Forum 2025, at The Capital Club, Dubai on Wednesday October 22, 2025 are almost over capacity, so those wishing to attend should register now to avoid disappointment.

The event, which provides blend of innovative product presentations and of biting debate with some of the Middle East advisory giants, has been revamped from previous years will now start at 3pm and accommodate two top level panel debates - one adviser led and the other product and investment led, with three short presentations ahead of an exclusive networkings drinks event and II Awards 2025 trophy presentation from after that.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "This year's event is our seventh and the II and IA team we are here in Dubai we re getting all the more excited. Moving he front to later in the afternoon, with registrations at 2.30pm for a 3pm start with drinks, awards and networking afterwards I think is a much better format. We look forward to the debates too, ot should be our best event yet."

AGENDA

2.30pm - 3pm - Guests arrive for event registration

3pm - 3.45pm - Presentations

3pm - 3.15pm - Board Intelligence - Dr Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence

3.15pm - 3.30pm - Canaccord Wealth - Richard Burden and Justin Oliver, CIO, Canaccord Wealth

3.30pm - 3.45pm - Investors Trust - Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust: ITA – Growth via Technology and Great Service

3.45pm - 4.15pm First panel session entitled The Future of Financial Products and the impact of AI, regulations and changing geo-political backdrop

Dr Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence, Richard Burden, Director, Canaccord Wealth and Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust will also be joined by Danny Knight, head of sales, Marlborough.

4.15pm Short comfort break

4.20pm - 5.15pm - Future Advisory Panel Session - Speakers on the much anticipated Future Advice panel which will conclude this event ahead of networking drinks include:

Skybound Wealth - Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth

AES International - Sam Instone, CEO, AES International

Blacktower FM - Gavin Pluck, Group Managing Director, Blacktower FM

Hoxton Wealth - Jonathan Jay, MD, UK, Hoxton Wealth

5.15pm - 5.20pm - Short Awards presentation/photos

5.20pm onwards (till 7.30pm+) - Networking drinks and canapes at The Capital Club both inside and outside.

Do not miss the chance to attend. Click here to register to attend with the last few limited tickets available as first come first served basis.