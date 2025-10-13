II Middle East Forum 2025 - Agenda

The seventh annual Investment International Middle East Forum 2025, in partnership with sister title International Adviser's IA Future Advisory Forum 2025, returns to The Capital Club, Dubai on Wednesday October 22, 2025, with a blend of innovative products and of biting debate with some of the Middle East advisory giants.

The event which has been revamped from previous years will now start at 3pm and accommodate two top level panel debates - one adviser led and the other product and investment led, with three short presentations ahead of an exclusive networkings drinks event and II Awards 2025 trophy presentation from 5.20pm onwards.

AGENDA

2.30pm - 3pm - Guests arrive for event registration

3pm - 3.45pm - Presentations

3pm - 3.15pm - Board Intelligence - Dr Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence

3.15pm - 3.30pm - Canaccord Wealth - Richard Burden and Justin Oliver, CIO, Canaccord Wealth

3.30pm - 3.45pm - Investors Trust - Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust

3.45pm - 4.15pm First panel session entitled The Future of Financial Products and the impact of AI, regulations and changing geo-political backdrop

Dr Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence, Richard Burden, Director, Canaccord Wealth and Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust will also be joined by Danny Knight, head of sales, Marlborough and Mark Maplesen, Principal Representative Officer, Middle East, Novia Global

4.15pm Short comfort break

4.20pm - 5.15pm - Future Advisory Panel Session - Speakers on the much anticipated Future Advice panel which will conclude this event ahead of networking drinks include:

Skybound Wealth - Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth

AES International - Sam Instone, CEO, AES International

Blacktower FM - Gavin Pluck, MD, Blacktower FM

Hoxton Wealth - Chris Ball, CEO, Hoxton Wealth

5.15pm - 5.20pm - Short Awards presentation/photos

5.20pm onwards (till 7.30pm+) - Networking drinks and canapes at The Capital Club both inside and outside.

Throughout this next week or so on both II and IA we will individually speak to each of this events partners, sponsors and speakers with a full preview of this event which comes a particularly important time for Dubai financial services. Do not miss the chance to attend.