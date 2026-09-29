AJ Bell and Standard Life roll out offshore bond

AJ Bell Investcentre has launched a new offshore bond in partnership with Standard Life to bolster its suite of tax planning solutions.

The Standard Life International Bond provides advisers and clients with an open architecture structure and wrapper that allows client money to grow tax efficiently and will be available through a General Investment Account (GIA).

The launch is a move by AJ Bell to support advisers and clients looking for alternative ways to protect wealth ahead of plans to bring unused pensions into inheritance tax from April 2027, as well as a series of other increases to tax rates and changes of allowances in the past few years.

Advisers will be able to use the bond as part of a suite of estate and tax planning solutions and tools through AJ Bell Investcentre, including other offshore bonds, and onshore bond and trusts.

Mark Rendle, AJ Bell advised managing director, said: “Advisers and clients face a growing challenge to protect and pass on wealth efficiently in the current tax environment, and it is up to providers to ensure that the correct tools and support are available.

“The launch of a new offshore bond on the AJ Bell Investcentre platform in partnership with Standard Life will deliver yet another option for advisers. Not only does it provide clients with greater flexibility and tax-efficient investment growth, but also better control over tax planning and reporting.”

Lesley Whyte, head of strategic partnerships at Standard Life, added: “As estate planning becomes an increasingly important consideration for clients with the upcoming IHT changes, advisers are looking for more tax-efficient solutions that offer flexibility and support a range of needs. The new offering gives advisers access to a broad range of trusts, combined with the benefits of a leading platform and the support and expertise of both Standard Life and AJ Bell.”