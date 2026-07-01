In this mini series of profiles and Q&A's ahead of II's Fifth Annual Latin America Forum in Mexico City on September 10, 2026, we speak to Mariana Garza Musi, Managing Partner at PillarPoint Capital.

Company Name: PillarPoint Capital

Company Bio:

PillarPoint Capital is a firm that provides consulting and business development support to international financial institutions, primarily asset managers based in the United States and Europe, through external consulting or referral agreements.

PillarPoint does not raise capital from the general public, nor does it manage assets through collective investment vehicles. Its activities are limited to private investments, non-investment advisory, and corporate services, mainly within a closed network of partners and clients.

The firm acts as a direct intermediary between international financial supply and demand, with a strong focus on Family Offices, independent advisors, and private banking platforms.

In addition, PillarPoint facilitates access to international financial solutions for Mexican clients seeking efficient and confidential structures abroad, working alongside established global providers. This is conducted within a referral and coordination framework, ensuring alignment with applicable regulations and a highly tailored, client-centric approach.

Speaker: Mariana Garza Musi

Mariana, pictured left, has 20+ years of experience in the financial sector in the areas of Product Development and Sales. She is currently Managing Partner at PillarPoint Capital, an external consulting firm for international managers. Previously, she worked at Compass Mexico as Director of Intermediaries & FO for three years, developing the area and growing assets under management in global products to over US$500m.

She also worked at Lorant MMS as a Sales Associate for Corporates, at Estrategias de CI Banco as Director of Product and Business Development, and at Mexder as a Derivatives Broker. Most of her experience in the financial sector was at BlackRock, in the sales team for the Intermediaries and Family Offices segment in Mexico.

II: Tell us about PillarPoint Capital’s origins and what the company specializes in?

MGM: PillarPoint Capital was founded as an independent platform to bridge the gap between international financial institutions and the Mexican market. The firm specializes in providing strategic advisory and business development support to global asset managers, or financial institutions, primarily from the United States and Europe.

Our work focuses on helping these institutions navigate the local landscape through a highly curated, relationship-driven approach, connecting them with key players such as Family Offices, independent advisors, and private banking platforms.

II: Tell us about your own journey in financial services?

MGM: I have spent over 20 years in the financial industry, with a strong focus on product development, distribution, and client coverage in Mexico.

A significant part of my career was at BlackRock, where I worked closely with intermediaries and Family Offices, followed by leadership roles at CI Banco and Compass Mexico. At Compass, I led the Intermediaries & Family Offices segment, growing assets in global products to over USD 500 million.

These experiences ultimately led me to establish PillarPoint Capital, where I now work closely with international managers looking to build meaningful, long-term relationships in the region.

II: What regions do you do business in? And are there other jurisdictions that you are looking to further grow in?

MGM: Our primary focus is Mexico, where we have deep relationships and a strong understanding of the local investor base.

That said, our work is inherently cross-border, as we partner with asset managers from the US and Europe. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to expand further into Latin America, particularly in markets where Family Offices and private wealth segments continue to grow and internationalize.

II: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities for the industry right now?

MGM: One of the main challenges is the increasing complexity of global markets, combined with a more sophisticated investor base that demands transparency, customization, and access to differentiated strategies.

At the same time, this represents a major opportunity. There is growing demand for global diversification, alternative investments, and institutional-quality solutions among private clients and Family Offices in markets like Mexico.

Managers who are able to combine strong performance with local relevance and trusted relationships are particularly well positioned.

II: What does 2026 hold for PillarPoint Capital?

MGM: In 2026, our focus is on deepening existing partnerships and continuing to support international managers in building a long-term presence in Mexico.

We are also working on expanding our platform to facilitate more structured access to opportunities across private and public markets, always within a highly selective and relationship-driven framework.

What do you do for fun outside of work?

MGM: Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and doing sports like cycling and padel tennis.