II Lat Am Forum 2026: Meet the Speakers - Canaccord Genuity

In this Q&A II speaks to Canaccord Genuity CIO Justin Oliver, who will be discussing the current investment environment and where the group believes some of the most attractive opportunities can be found.

The fifth annual Investment International Lat Am Forum takes place at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City, on Thursday 10 September 2026 and is now at capacity with waiting list only spaces available. Click here to view the agenda.

II: What will you be speaking to delegates about at the event?

JO: I’ll be talking about Canaccord’s long-term commitment to supporting advisers and the breadth of what we can offer them and their clients. From an investment perspective, I’ll focus on the importance of cutting through the short-term noise that can dominate markets and concentrating instead on what really matters over the long term. For equity investors, that ultimately comes back to corporate profits. We’ll then look at the current investment environment and where we believe some of the most attractive opportunities lie today.

II: What are the biggest opportunities and threats to outperformance in 2026 and into 2027?

JO: Two things stand out. The first is the path of Federal Reserve policy and how that develops as we move through 2026 and into 2027. The second is the relative performance of AI-related companies versus the rest of the market. A huge amount of capital is being invested in AI infrastructure and capability, and a key question for markets will be whether investors remain convinced that those investments will ultimately generate sufficient returns. How that debate develops could have a significant influence on market leadership and investment opportunities.

II: Why is the Latin American region important to Canaccord?

JO: Latin America is one of our key growth regions. It has a strong pedigree of high-quality advisers, a dynamic wealth management market and considerable long-term potential for Canaccord. Given the sheer geographical size of the region, events such as this are particularly valuable because they bring advisers and investment partners together in one place, allowing us to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones.

II: What makes Canaccord different from other providers?

JO: Our ambition is very simple: to be the best integrated wealth manager in terms of both service and investment performance, and we believe we are leading the way across both measures. It is the combination that matters. Strong investment performance is clearly important, but so too are accessibility, communication and the quality of support we provide to advisers and their clients. We want to be a long-term partner rather than simply another product provider.

II: Tell us about your role at Canaccord – how do you balance being CIO with managing funds?

JO: I wear a number of different hats, but they are all complementary. As CIO, I provide oversight across Canaccord’s UCITS fund range, work closely with our fund managers to ensure they have the resources and support they need, and maintain a strong focus on delivering consistent investment outcomes for clients. Communication is also an important part of the role, whether that is speaking directly with advisers and clients or explaining how we are thinking about markets.

Alongside that, I manage funds myself, which allows me to bring the same investment discipline and thinking directly into portfolio construction. Importantly, none of this is done in isolation. Investment management at Canaccord is very much a team approach, and one of our greatest strengths is the depth and experience of that team. In some cases, our fund managers have been managing their respective strategies for the best part of 30 years, and that longevity and continuity of experience is a significant advantage.