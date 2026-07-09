II Lat Am Forum 2026 - Meet the Speakers - Brokers Financial Group

In this series of special Q&A Sessions II speaks to Diego dos Santos Lara of Brokers Financial Group, who will be speaking as a panelist at the II Latin America Forum 2026 which is being held at the JW Marriott Polanco on Mexico City on Thursday 10 September 10, 2026

II: Tell us about the origins of Brokers FG and what the company specialises in.

DDSL: Brokers Financial Group was founded in 1986 with a very clear purpose: to serve as a platform connecting world-class international companies with the Latin American market. From day one, the vision was to operate as a boutique — not a mass-market broker, but a specialized partner for financial consultants and advisors across the region.

For over 36 years, we have built our reputation on three pillars: the quality of our service, the depth of our knowledge, and the trust-based relationships we develop with every advisor we work with. We believe Latin America deserves better — better products, better support, and better guidance — and that's the gap we've made it our mission to fill.

On the operational side, we are a licensed broker in the United States, and we represent leading insurance companies whose products we distribute to international clients through International Consultants. Our core areas include international health and medical expenses, life insurance, investment-linked products, and special risks.

II: Tell us about your career trajectory in the financial services sector.

DDSL: I began my career in 1996 in Argentina, and from the very early stages I was drawn to the international dimension of the business. Shortly after, I spent several months living in Brazil — an experience that shaped my understanding of the cultural and commercial nuances across the region. From there, I relocated to Miami, which has been my base for the past two-plus decades.

Over nearly 30 years in this industry, I've traveled extensively throughout Latin America — and I continue to do so. What defines my approach is not just knowledge of the industry, but a deep commitment to personal relationships. In this business, trust is the real currency.

I'm also fortunate to operate comfortably in three languages — English, Spanish, and Portuguese — which has allowed me to connect authentically with advisors and clients across every market in the region. I acquired Brokers Financial Group at the end of 2019, and since then my focus has been on elevating the company's value proposition and expanding our reach while staying true to our boutique philosophy.

II: Which regions do you operate in? And are there other jurisdictions where you're looking to grow?

DDSL: We operate from the United States down to Argentina — effectively across every Spanish-speaking country in Latin America, as well as Brazil. We have established relationships with agencies, promotores, and independent advisors throughout the region. The Caribbean, while a market we touch, is not a primary focus at this stage.

Our current strategic focus is fully concentrated on Latin America. There is growing demand — and I'll be honest, growing pressure from advisors — to expand into the expatriate market in Europe. However, our deliberate decision is to stay focused on Latin America for now.

This is a strategic choice, not a limitation. We believe in depth over breadth: we'd rather build fewer, stronger relationships and truly understand the nuances of each market than pursue volume at the expense of quality. That's what "boutique" means in practice.

II: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities for the industry right now?

DDSL: There are several forces reshaping the landscape simultaneously, and I think it's important to name both the challenges and the opportunities with honesty.

On the challenge side, financial services and insurance in Latin America have experienced a setback in recent years. Regulatory environments in several countries have become more restrictive, and the domestic product offering has lagged behind international standards. Inflation, political volatility, and economic uncertainty continue to create headwinds — particularly in markets like Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

But the opportunity side is genuinely exciting. Two major shifts are driving it. The first is a fundamental change in mindset: people across Latin America are thinking globally. They no longer compare themselves only to local options — they want access to international-grade products, and they're increasingly comfortable seeking them out. The second shift is information access. The internet, connectivity, and now AI tools have dramatically lowered the barriers to information. Clients are more informed than ever.

Here's the paradox though — and this is where the role of trusted brokers becomes more important, not less: more information doesn't always mean better decisions. Clients and advisors alike need a knowledgeable partner to help them navigate what's reliable, what's regulated, and what's truly in their best interest.

The industry data backs this up — Latin America's insurance market is now the world's fastest-growing region for gross written premiums, with double-digit annual growth. The protection gap remains enormous, estimated at over $300 billion, but that gap is increasingly recognized as an opportunity. Brokers that can combine global product access with genuine local expertise are uniquely positioned to capture it.

II: What does 2026 hold for Brokers FG?

DDSL: 2026 is a year of consolidation and growth. I acquired Brokers Financial Group at the end of 2019, and over the past six years we've been doing the foundational work — deepening relationships, updating our product portfolio, building the right team, and establishing ourselves as a true reference point in the region.

Now we're focused on scaling what works. That means continuing to deliver exceptional value to the advisors and agencies we work with, staying ahead of the curve with the companies we represent, and widening our presence across the markets where we already have traction.

We also see significant opportunity in how we leverage technology — not to replace the human relationships that are at the core of what we do, but to enhance them. In an industry where trust is everything, technology should make us more responsive, more informed, and more useful to our partners — not more distant.

The goal is clear: to keep growing as the most trusted boutique platform for financial advisors in Latin America.

II: What do you do in your free time outside of work?

DDSL: Family comes first — I have a wonderful wife and four kids, and that time is precious to me. Beyond that, I have a genuine passion for music. I'm a professional DJ, and I spend a fair amount of time curating sets and enjoying that creative outlet — usually with good friends around.

I'm a social person at heart. If I have a free afternoon, I'll probably be firing up the grill for an asado or opening a bottle of wine with people I care about. I also try to stay active — I play soccer regularly and make time for sport in general. And I read a lot. Whether it's industry-related or completely unrelated to work, I find that reading keeps me sharp and curious — which, I think, is essential in this business.