IFGL Pensions has launched a service offering personalised annual video statements for customers to impart pension information in a more accessible and engaging format.

From July, customers of IFGL Pensions will receive a tailored bite-sized video experience alongside their annual valuation statement, created using their own data to explain their financial position in a simple, visual format.

The initiative is powered by VideoSmart technology, which transforms traditional communications into personalised, data-driven experiences.

Rachel Meadows, IFGL Pensions’ managing director, said: “Engagement is one of the biggest challenges in pensions. Personalised video introduces a more dynamic and visual way of communicating, helping customers connect with their financial information and see the value of reviewing their plans supported by their financial advisers.”