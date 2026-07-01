IFGL Pensions and Ardan International unveil SIPP

IFGL Pensions and Ardan have jointly launched the Ardan SIPP to offer customers greater control over their retirement savings, particularly where retirement planning needs to support international lifestyles, multi-currency requirements or more complex investment needs.

IFGL Pensions provides the pension expertise, governance and administration behind the arrangement, while Ardan International provides the platform technology and investment access. Both businesses are part of International Financial Group.

Advisers and customers can access online valuations, consolidated reporting, broad investment choice, multi-currency functionality and efficient administration through the Ardan platform.

The platform also supports model portfolio functionality, multiple daily trading runs, flexible reporting and the ability to hold cash across 11 available currencies.

IFGL Pensions managing director Rachel Meadows said: “The Ardan SIPP leverages the breadth of expertise and capability within the IFGL Group. This combined product launch has been designed to give advisers and their customers a more flexible, visible and adaptable way to plan for retirement.”

Ardan CEO Steve Weston added: “By combining IFGL Pensions’ specialist SIPP administration with the functionality of the Ardan platform, we are giving advisers the tools to build retirement solutions around individual customer needs.”