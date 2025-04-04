Investment International sister brand International Adviser's Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlist has been released.
Across the last four four weeks advisers and wealth managers around the world have been nominating their choices for all of the categories of these prestigious awards and we are delighted to revive under the ownership of G&M Media.
Those shortlisted will be given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, all collated for final decisions on the winners and runner-ups by the International Adviser judging panel.
The awards will be revealed via a TV special which will be broadcast here on IA on 20 May, 2025 at 4pm.
Mark Battersby, Editor-in-Chief, International Adviser, pictured left, who was part of the team at IA that founded these awards nine years ago, said: "It is really exciting to bring back the IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025. When Money Map Media was able to purchase this brand last year we were excited to bring back an awards were the nominations and shortlist is solely decided by our advisers, brokers and wealth managers.
"When we started these awards the idea was to reward excellence in the global cross border product industry to those that really go the extra yard in the advisers eyes. But also give the advisers the chance to highlight other companies and firms that they deal with such as international banks, trust companies, accountants, law firms, private health insurance, private banks and family offices as well.
"Congratulations to all shortlisted below and good luck!"
All of those shortlisted will be notified officially in the comings days.
IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlist voted for by the readers of International Adviser is below:
Best Digital Proposition
Morningstar
RL360
Saxo Capital Markets SG
International Fund Management Group of the Year - Large/Small/Boutique
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Blackrock
Dimensional
Fidelity
GAM
Marlborough
Oakglen Wealth
Pacific Asset Management
Vanguard
International Platform of the Year
Ardan International
Capital International Group
Dominion Capital Strategies
Novia Global
OMNIUM Investment Platform
Transact
International Private Bank of the Year
Coutts
DBS
Nedbank Private Wealth
Nordea
Standard Bank
Santander Private Banking
UBS Private Bank
International Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD
Standard Bank
HSBC Expat
Best Family Office
Absolute Capital Investment Services
Crestbridge
Stonehage Fleming
ZEDRA
International Law Firm of the Year
Carey Olsen
Lawrence Stevens
Mourant
Stephenson Harwood
International Private Health Insurer of the Year
William Russell
BUPA
April
Best International Protection Plan (Life)
Friends Provident International
Pan American Life Insurance Group
Transamerica Bermuda
Zurich International
International Financial Centre of the Year
DIFC
Hong Kong
Guernsey
Jersey
Isle of Man
International Accountancy Firm of the Year
BDO
Cornflower Accountants
KPMG International
RSM
Sanctuary (Dubai)
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Alquity
Dimensional Fund Advisors
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbones
Best International Savings Plan
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year
Brooks Macdonald
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
TAM Europe Asset Management
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Rathbones
International Life Group of the Year (UK)
Canada Life
Standard Life
Utmost
International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)
Atlas Life
IFGL
Utmost
International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year
Canada Life
IFGL
The UAP Group/Alltrust
Best International Pension Provider
IFGL Pensions
Momentum
Morningstar
Overseas Trust and Pension
The UAP Group
Best International Portfolio Bond
Canada Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Excellence in Client Service
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Hansard
Investors Trust
Nexus Global
RL360
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)
Novia Global
RL360
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)
Paul Forman, Novia Global
Mark Sanderson, Morningstar
Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management
The IA Global Financial Services Awards TV special will be broadcast on IA on 20 May, 2025 at 4pm. Simultaneously, there will be an announcement and drinks with awards presented at the end of IA's sister title Investment International's fourth annual II Connect 2025 event which is being held in Marylebone, London on Tuesday May 2025 from 9.30am - 4pm.
The IA Global Financial Services Awards presentation will take place at the drinks reception afterwards between 4pm-6pm.
You can register to attend the II Connect event here.