A special celebratory drinks event to mark our sister title International Adviser's 20th Anniversary, which takes place in London Tuesday July 28, will also mark the launch of print edition of the IA 100 2025-2026.

The 20th anniversary drinks will take place at on Tuesday July 28, 2026. The venue is the rooftop bar of the Marquis of Anglesey in Covent Garden, London with drinks starting at 5pm. Each attendee will be given an advance copy of the IA 100 print edition ahead of its official release on August 2.

The 20th anniversary event was previously moved for safety reasons from last month due to adverse hot weather. All previously registered attendees have been notified with the new date and new event confirmation email. IA has a kept back a limited number of free tickets available for its readership available on a first-come, first-served basis.

IA's Head of Digital Dan Charles, pictured on the right filming at the FEIFA conference in May, said: "While we were a little disappointed to have to move the date, it has worked out well with the release of the print edition of the IA 100 coming at the same time.

"It is a double landmark day with the first IA 100 print edition for 6 years as well as marking 20 years at the top for the International Adviser publication generally. We are nothing without our readers so are really pleased to be able to open this event up to our subscribers to register for a chance to obtain a free ticket."

Print, TV and regional publications

IA publisher Gary Robinson, who is also MD and co-owner of Money Map Media (part of G&M Media Ltd) which publishes both IA and sister title II, pointed that IA's 20th year is set to be one of its best ever with new IA branded regional publications, TV streaming and a return to print for some publications all on the cards.

"IA turning 20 is very special," Robinson said. "It is a much-loved publication by our loyal, readership, subscribers, partners and sponsor and one that we are very proud to be the custodians of IA in its 20th year. Money Map Media is into its third year of owning IA and are more excited by the future growth of the brand than ever. We absolutely recognise the achievements of the past too and hope that those involved in IA past and present will be able to join us at this special event next Tuesday (28th July)."

Click here to register (with limited slots available on a first-come, first-served basis), for this event.