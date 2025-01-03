Hurst Point Group has appointed Michael Bishop as managing director of its investment management division, comprising principally Hawksmoor Investment Management and Gore Browne Investment Management.

Having started his career with Arthur Andersen and PWC, Bishop (pictured) has spent more than 20 years in wealth management – initially with UBS, rising ultimately to head the bank’s Ultra High Net Worth wealth management business across Northern Europe.

In 2022, he moved to WH Ireland plc, an AIM-listed business offering broking and wealth management services, where he was Head of Wealth Management, with responsibility for discretionary investment management and financial planning advice. Bishop is presently a Board Trustee of The Land Trust.

Bishop succeeds Sarah Soar, who having led Hawksmoor over the last five years, has stepped down from the business. She remains available to the firm to ensure an orderly transition.

Soar's tenure included: guiding the business through the Covid pandemic; finalising the sale of the Hawksmoor business to Hurst Point Group; integrating the Hawksmoor and Wellian businesses; bringing on board the Bath and Worcester investment teams; completing the acquisition of Gore Browne Investment Management; and absorbing the Helm Godfrey investment team.

Hurst Point Group CEO, Ian Gladman, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sarah for her hard work and commitment to the business over the last five years and welcome Michael as her successor. I look forward to working closely with Michael in further developing our investment management business in the coming years.”

Bishop said: “I am delighted to be joining Hawksmoor, which I have long regarded as a high-quality business with a genuinely client-centric approach and culture, which fits my own philosophy. The business has achieved a great deal in recent years and its aspirations for the future are clear and credible. I am looking forward to meeting my new colleagues and working with them all as we progress through the next stages of the business’ development.”