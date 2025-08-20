Hoxton Wealth has launched a three-year career programme for trainee financial planners.

The Financial Planner Pathway Programme aims to equip trainee planners with the requisite skills, knowledge and support to succeed in the industry, while also addressing the global gap in the adviser profession.

Hoxton Wealth cited FCA data published in February 2025 that showed there are only 254 advisers under the age of 25 authorised to provide retail investment advice in the UK. In comparison, 17,100 advisers were aged 50 and over, comprising 48% of the industry.

Hoxton Wealth CEO Chris Ball said: “The average financial planner in the UK is in their mid-50s, so the profession needs to prepare for wave of retirements in the next five-to-10 years.

“We know that in the United States and Australia as examples, the advisory market is facing a similar problem.

“This leaves an urgent need for new, well-prepared talent. Our Financial Planner Pathway Programme addresses this requirement head-on.”

Ball added that traditional trainee planner programmes often focus too much on technical knowledge without providing adequate training in business development, client relationships, or prospecting.

“We invest heavily in lead generation, providing our trainees with a steady stream of inbound leads,” he said. “This helps them build successful habits early in their careers, setting the foundation for long-term growth.”

The Pathway programme is divided into four stages, each aimed at developing specific skills, instilling confidence, and building expertise, beginning at Hoxton’s headquarters in Dubai, where trainees are familiarised with the company’s systems, processes and culture.

Ball added: “Starting in Dubai allows trainees to fully immerse themselves in lifestyle at Hoxton and work with key people from across our core service areas. They will receive hands-on support and our team will ensure their development is maximised.”

Hoxton Wealth has recruited four new inductees to Pathway so far this year, all British nationals. The firm is looking to appoint another four trainees in the Autumn and is interested in hearing from “ambitious applicants” who feel the programme might suit them.

The programme is structured to help planners reach meaningful financial milestones over time, with starting salaries of £24,000. Hoxton expects an earning potential of up to £120,000 to be achievablle as trainees reach the end of the Pathway journey and transition to a full advisory role.

More information about Pathway can be found on the Hoxton Life YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxOx5W6dmWg&t=40s