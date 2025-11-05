Hoxton Wealth recently teamed up with money management platform Squirrel Education and Dubai English Speaking School (DESS) to run a training day for students exploring careers in financial planning.

Held at Hoxton Wealth’s Dubai headquarters, global head of advisory Jacob Hall hosted an introductory session while further talks discussed Hoxton’s financial planner pathway programme and its wealth flow cashflow planning tool.

Matthew Morgan from Hoxton’s Pathway programme led a session on the positive impact that planners can have on people’s lives and the structure of a career in the profession while Pathway graduate and mentor Ravi Gill shared his experience of breaking into the industry.

The students were also able to experience the day-to-day operations of a financial services firm and connect with senior professionals from across the business.

Ben Bolger, co-founder of Squirrel Education, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Hoxton Wealth team and Jacob Hall for making this happen.

“Opportunities like this don’t come around often in the UAE, where students can gain on-the-job exposure – something really powerful for future university applications and early career step.”

Hall said: “It was such a pleasure having the students in the office, we were really impressed by their maturity, curiosity, and the quality of their input.

“Helping the next generation understand the value of financial planning is something we are very passionate about, especially as we look to close the advice gap with fresh talent and smarter tech.’

He added: “Through our Pathway programme, we give our trainees a salary, so they can learn without short-term pressure, mentorship from seasoned leaders across the company and a clear, structured route into the profession.

“If you invest in people instead of just buying advisers or books of business, you build something that lasts.”