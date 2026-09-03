Hoxton Wealth has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to look at how AI can benefit both its own business and the wealth management sector more broadly.

The partnership follows the launch of Forward Deployed Engineering, an organisation backed by a $1bn investment from AWS, that places AWS engineers directly with customer teams to co-develop and deploy agentic AI solutions.

The collaborations take place over a short timeframe of several days and are designed to make the customer's own team self-sufficient.

Mansel Oliver, chief technology officer at Hoxton Wealth, said: "AWS and its partner companies, including AI specialists, bring the technical expertise. They're working with us to prove out various concepts, and we hope to take those live.”

One initiative already underway uses AI to generate client reports, boosting adviser productivity and streamlining operations. Hoxton Wealth is also building an internal knowledge base to democratise expertise that currently sits with a handful of senior staff.

"Often an adviser would need to speak to a senior colleague to get an answer," Mansel said. "We're taking that knowledge out of a few people's heads and making it available to everyone, so advisors can find answers themselves.”

Mark Jopling, director of EMEA and APJ Financial Services at AWS, added: "Our goal is simple: help firms like Hoxton Wealth close the gap between AI ambition and production reality, deploying agentic AI at scale, and at startup speed.

“Hoxton Wealth has the domain expertise, and we bring AI engineers who turn that ambition into deployed systems in days, not months, so they can innovate independently. Our Forward Deployed Engineers build alongside the customer's team so the firm owns the capability long after we step back.”