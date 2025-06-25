Hoxton Wealth has achieved regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), giving it freedom to operate in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

The Dubai-headquartered international wealth manager, which also has offices across the globe including the UK, said that it is now adding a DIFC office alongside its current Dubai headquarters

Chris Ball, pictured left in there centre with Dubai team members, Hoxton Wealth CEO, said: “DIFC is a hugely powerful and influential financial centre that we are very proud to have joined. It operates within a rulebook that aligns with our company values and our client proposition.

"We see great value in the DIFC infrastructure where we will continue to work closely with existing partners and build new relationships. Hoxton has ambitious growth plans in the region and the DIFC provides the perfect launchpad for this."

Hoxton Wealth, which was founded by Chris Ball in 2018 currently has 300 staff worldwide. The wealthtech-powered international advisory firm specialises in the expatriate marketplace.

DIFC now includes 27 of the world's 29 global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), eight of the 10 pre-eminent global money managers, five of the highest ranked insurance brokers, and five of the top 10 interdealer brokers by volume. At the end of 2024, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated or supervised more than 900 entities.

Ball added: “Across the last 20 or so years, DIFC has built an incredible environment to do business in. It has been designed for growth, something that I like to think we are proof of. We are really excited to explore the opportunities that this license brings."