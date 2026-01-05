The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA) has appointed former UBS head Paula Ip as CEO.

Ip, who assumed the role on 2 January, has over 30 years of experience in asset management and wealth advisory, most recently as managing director at UBS AG, Global Wealth Management, where she oversaw fund advisory and distribution across North Asia.

She previously held senior roles at GAM, ING, and J.P. Morgan (Chase) Asset Management.

Former HKIFA CEO Sally Wong stepped down at the end of October after 30 years with the trade body. Bruno Lee – founder of career development organisation BIG Family – was appointed as a consultant in early September to support the trade body during the recruitment process.

HKIFA chairman Sam Yu said: “We are delighted to welcome Paula as CEO of HKIFA. Her extensive expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in guiding HKIFA’s next chapter of growth and transformation, fostering collaboration across the fund industry ecosystem, and strengthening our support to Hong Kong’s position as a premier global asset management hub.”

IP added: “It is a great privilege to lead HKIFA at a time of evolving market dynamics and investor needs.

“I am eager to collaborate closely with members and industry stakeholders to seize new growth opportunities and solidify Hong Kong’s position as a superconnector and asset and wealth management hub.”