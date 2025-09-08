The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association’s CEO Sally Wong is retiring after 30 years with the trade body.

HKIFA credited Wong with being “instrumental in advancing Hong Kong’s asset management industry” during her tenure, which ends on 31 October.

During the recruitment process for Wong’s replacement, Bruno Lee – founder of career development organisation BIG Family – has been appointed as consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

Lee, who begins the role today (8 September), previously served two terms as chairman of HKIFA. During the inerim period Lee will work closely with the HKIFA executive eommittee (Execom) and the executive office to provide strategic guidance.

HKIFA chairman Sam Yu said: “On behalf of HKIFA, I extend our deepest gratitude to Sally for her leadership and dedication over three decades in shaping HKIFA into the respected institution it is today.

“As we prepare for this transition, we are delighted to welcome Bruno, whose extensive industry experience and strategic acumen make him the ideal choice to guide HKIFA through this next phase.

“The Execom is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining our momentum as we continue to serve our members and the broader community.”

Wong added: “Over the past three decades, I have had the privilege of witnessing the dynamism, innovation, and growth of the industry. I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together.

“As I step into retirement, I am confident that HKIFA will continue to flourish under the leadership of the executive committee, the unwavering support of the executive office, and Bruno’s invaluable guidance.”