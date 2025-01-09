Highvern, a provider of private wealth, fund, and corporate services, has unveiled a series of promotions across the group.

Present in the Cayman Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, Ireland, and the UK, Highvern has recognised the achievements of team members across its private wealth and fund businesses. Within the Cayman office, Matthew Arvier and Jonathan Hawkes have been promoted to client director, while Julie Yacyshyn has been promoted to director in the Private Wealth team and has joined the regulatory board for Highvern Cayman.

The success extends to the Guernsey office, where Nicola Tomlinson has been promoted to assistant trust manager and Amie Laine has been recognised as a senior trust administrator.

On the Guernsey Funds side, Ali Moullin has been appointed director, fund administration, and has joined the regulatory board for Highvern Guernsey Funds.

Within the Jersey Private Wealth team, Emily Sweeny has been promoted to trust administrator, and Joana Sousa has advanced to client services administrator. Thomas Newman has stepped into the role of assistant manager within the Jersey Funds team. In addition, Leo Barker and Alex Jackson have both earned promotions to fund administrator.

Martin Hall, Chief Executive, Highvern, said: “We pride ourselves on setting new standards in client service and operational excellence, and our people are at the heart of this mission. Supporting the professional growth and development of our team members is fundamental to our success as a business. Congratulations to all those who have achieved these well-deserved career milestones.”