Harrison Street, the investment manager focused on alternative real assets has opened an office in AGDM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, marking a formal entry into the Middle East.

The firm, with some $56bn in assets under management, has secured a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) ADGM, positioning itself to serve current and prospective clients in the region over the long-term. The initiative aims to bolster Harrison Street’s ability to advise and collaborate with investors in the Middle East and lays the foundation for potential regional expansion.

The firm said that this comes at a time when regional investors increasingly seek economic diversification and a broader range of international investment opportunities, including global real assets exposure.

In March 2024, Harrison Street appointed Hadi Nasser as Head of Investor Relations - Middle East. With two decades of capital raising and client relations experience, he will lead the regional team from the Abu Dhabi office.

Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harrison Street said: "While we’ve been providing Middle Eastern investors with exposure to demographic-driven real asset strategies for quite some time, we are excited to now formalize our presence in the Middle East, and specifically within ADGM, an increasingly important hub for the global investment management industry. As we celebrate two decades of industry leadership and methodical global growth, this strategic expansion aligns with the Middle East’s advanced investment landscape and its appetite for diversified, alternative sectors. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional client service while also advising regional investors on how best to build exposure to global real estate and infrastructure opportunities."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer of ADGM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Harrison Street to ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem. As a firm exclusively focused on alternative real assets, Harrison Street brings valuable expertise and innovation to our thriving International Financial Centre. Their presence further strengthens ADGM’s position as a leading hub for asset and wealth management, while contributing to the continued diversification and growth of Abu Dhabi’s financial landscape. We look forward to supporting their journey and enabling long-term success through ADGM’s robust regulatory framework and collaborative community.”

Harrison Street has over 290 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It is focused on non-traditional real estate and infrastructure strateiges. Currently, these strategies give exposure to property investments in United States, Canada, and Europe. The firm is one of the largest owners of student housing, a top five owner of US senior housing and a market leader across other alternative real assets sectors including healthcare, storage, and data centers.