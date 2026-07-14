Guinness launches Global Dynamic Bond fund

Guinness Global Investors has launched a global dynamic bond fund for Craig Veysey, who joined the firm in March 2026.

The Guinness Global Dynamic Bond fund invests globally across government bonds, investment-grade credit and selective high-yield bonds. Veysey takes an unconstrained, actively managed approach allowing him to allocate to the global bonds he deems most attractive as growth, inflation, and policy conditions evolve.

The strategy targets attractive long-term total returns generated through resilient income, value-driven credit selection, and a dynamic macro overlay to potentially enhance returns and manage downside risks.

Veysey, who manages Guinness Global Investors’ global fixed income offering, was previously the lead fund manager of the Strategic Bond strategy at Man GLG and launched and managed the Strategic Bond fund at Sanlam Investments.

Veysey said: “Global bond markets have undergone a historic repricing, but the opportunity is not evenly distributed. Interest rates, government bond yields and credit spreads are responding differently to inflation volatility, energy sensitivity and fiscal uncertainty.

“The Guinness Global Dynamic Bond fund has been designed to identify undervalued bond investments with clear catalysts, actively manage duration, credit and currency risk through the cycle, and compound attractive income over the long term."

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Global Investors, added: “We are excited to launch our first global fixed income fund at such an opportune time in the market. The Guinness Global Dynamic Bond Fund complements our existing equity income portfolios and provides additional diversification to our range.

“With his extensive experience in managing flexible bond strategies, Craig is well placed to provide investors with the consistent income and long-term capital appreciation they seek.”