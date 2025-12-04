Guernsey financial regulator to increase fees by 3.9%

The Guernsey financial regulator has confirmed it will increase fees for most licensees by the rate of inflation next year (3.9%) following a consultation.
The Guernsey Financial Services Commission confirmed it will impose an overall fee increase of 3.9%, aligned with Guernsey's mid-year RPI inflation.
It has also confirmed:
A consultation on the fee changes ran for four and a half weeks and closed on 8 October 2025.
The Commission’s Chairman, John Aspden, said: “We have carefully considered the feedback received. While we understand concerns about the need for an increase given the Commission’s healthy balance sheet position, we must remain forward-looking. Continued investment in technology and people is essential to maintain our position as a jurisdiction of choice.”
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.