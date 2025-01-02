Guernsey Finance chair and deputy Lyndon Trott has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to Guernsey as one of the island’s longest serving politicians.

The president of the Policy & Resources Committee has been recognised for his contribution to financial services and politics, where he has represented Guernsey for more than a quarter of a century, Guernsey Finance said in a statement on 31 December 2024.

Trott (pictured) joined Guernsey Finance’s board of directors in 2014 and was appointed chairman two years later, a position he still holds. He has represented Guernsey's financial services sector for six years on the Leadership Council of TheCityUK, and has been heavily involved in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, currently serving as independent trustee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Trust Funds.

Trott said he was "enormously grateful" for the honour and thanked his family, political colleagues, public servants, business colleagues and the Guernsey community.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as the Chairman of Guernsey Finance, and I am incredibly proud of Guernsey’s enviable reputation as a leading international finance centre. The island remains a bastion of safety, security and stability in these turbulent times.

“My thanks go to the outstanding team at Guernsey Finance who work tirelessly to ensure this reputation is maintained and enhanced within our strategic target markets.”

Trott held the top job in Guernsey politics as chief minister between 2008 and 2012 and was the first person to be elected for the position twice, currently serving as chief minister following his re-appointment in December 2023.