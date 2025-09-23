Global service provider Hawksford has officially launched its Cayman Islands office following its acquisition of Cayman and US-based Paradigm Governance Partners in 2024.

Hawksford bought the specialist governance and fund services firm last year in a bid to expand its multi-jurisdictional and multi-service funds proposition. The Paradigm team has now been brought fully under the Hawksford brand.

The 30-strong Hawksford Cayman team continues to be led by the four Paradigm founding partners: managing director and country head, Cayman, Geoff Ruddick; managing director and country head, US, Nic Corsetti; and managing directors Leo Kassam and Cary Marr. They are joined by chief operating officer Tamara Hill.

Hawksford’s Cayman arm provides a range of boutique fiduciary services to investment fund managers, including independent directorship, distressed fund and value recovery, outsourced accounting, family office operational support, anti-money laundering, economic substance, and ancillary services.

At a brand launch event in the Cayman Islands last week, the Cayman Islands team was joined by senior members of Hawksford’s group leadership to officially introduce the combined global service provider to an audience of Cayman finance professionals.

Hawksford announced its commitment to supporting the National Trust for the Cayman Islands at the event, through raising awareness and funds for an initiative aimed at safeguarding the habitat of the indigenous Brac parrot.

The initiative, which aims to expand the natural reserve in which Cayman’s national bird lives, aligns well with Hawksford’s wider global commitment to supporting the communities and environments in which it operates.

Simon Page, head of funds, said: “Cayman is a globally recognised centre for hedge and private equity funds, making it a natural next step in Hawksford’s ambitious multi-jurisdictional growth strategy – particularly within the Americas.

“The deep expertise of our Cayman team will significantly enhance our client offering, diversify our overall proposition and provide us with a fantastic platform for further growth, and I am delighted to officially welcome them to the Hawksford family.”

Ruddick added: “Now officially operating under the Hawksford brand, our Cayman team is well-positioned to support the firm’s global growth journey while also unlocking new opportunities for clients through our extensive international network.

“We were also proud to be able to utilise our event to raise awareness and support the National Trust’s initiative to help protect the unique wildlife habitat of the Cayman Brac parrot. This effort reflects our long-standing commitment to making a meaningful contribution in our local community.”