GAM Investments has hired three European equity team members from Janus Henderson Investors.

The team will be led by Tom O’Hara and include Jamie Ross and David Barker. They bring extensive experience, having managed over €6.5bn in European equity funds on behalf of institutional and retail clients globally. They will join GAM "over the coming months".

Tom O’Hara said: “Over the decades GAM has nurtured some of the finest investment talent for the benefit of clients. Its strong heritage in European Equities has directly shaped my approach to investment. It is a privilege to accept this responsibility, and I look forward to contributing to the renaissance of GAM under new, long-term focused majority ownership.”

Elmar Zumbuehl, Group CEO at GAM, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tom, Jamie and David to GAM. We are confident that their strong investment track records and proven investment approaches will lead to excellent client outcomes. Attracting such exceptional investment professionals underscores GAM’s distinctive and attractive culture, our strategy, and long-term promise.”