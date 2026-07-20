The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has appointed a permanent chief executive and permanent chief ombudsman following an open recruitment process by the board earlier this year.

Jenny Simmonds has been appointed CEO and James Dipple-Johnstone is now chief ombudsman. They took up the roles on an interim basis in February 2025 and have since led the FOS through a period of change, working together with the government and FCA to deliver reforms to the redress system.

In a statement today, the FOS said a series of digital improvements have been delivered, with online portals for businesses and consumers rolled out and an enhanced online complaint form streamlining and simplifying the complaint journey.

Liam Coleman, Interim Chair of the FOS board, said: “Jenny and James have provided strong leadership during a period of significant change, delivering improvements to operations and timeliness and driving forward proposals to transform the organisation.

“I am pleased that they will continue to build on this work as they lead the service on a permanent basis, providing stable leadership and clear direction for our dedicated colleagues as the Financial Ombudsman Service continues to evolve.”

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