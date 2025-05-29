The fintech brothers who previously launched and sold SharingAlpha have announced their latest venture is targeting inefficiencies in the capital raising process across the globe.

Their latest venture, called Matching.Investments, aims to disrupt the way capital is raised through a digital marketplace.

According to Oren and Yuval Kaplan, based in Israel, the platform seeks to invert the traditional approach by allowing investors to signal their specific interests, enabling placement agents and fund managers to target only those actively seeking opportunities - akin to how ride-hailing apps match passengers with available drivers.

Currently, inefficiencies are high because rather than matching interests, it sees investors bombarded with unsolicited pitches that rarely align with their interests.

Oren Kaplan said: "Institutional investors and family offices are constantly inundated with investment pitches that rarely align with their needs. Most of these cold approaches go unanswered, wasting both time and resources."

Instead, Matching.Investments would enabling investors to anonymously add their real-time demand. Rather than pitching blindly, fundraisers can first ascertain what investors are actively seeking, then match those requests with available opportunities through the platform.

Already operational in 22 countries, the platform addresses a persistent issue in cross-border capital flows, he added: "A family office in Dubai may be actively looking for a niche private equity fund but may have no idea that a Texas-based GP is currently raising for just such a vehicle."

"Just as a passenger can now hail the exact type of ride they need with a tap of a button, investors should be able to efficiently match their specific investment requirements with relevant opportunities."

The Kaplans believe the industry is ready for a tech-driven solution to improve the way capital is raised, and are keen to build on their previously successful venture. In 2016, they co-founded SharingAlpha, dubbed the "TripAdvisor for funds." That venture was acquired by TIFIN, a fintech firm backed by industry heavyweights including J.P. Morgan, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, Broadridge, and Morningstar.

An early adopter is Varda Lotan, a London-based placement agent. She said: "This platform allows me to focus on investors who are actually interested in my pitch, rather than wasting time chasing uninterested prospects. I estimate that billions of dollars are squandered annually on mismatched outreach, while investors struggle to find the right opportunities.”"