Finli Group has added £269m in assets under management from its continued acquisition spree in the second quarter of 2026.

The financial planning business bought seven firms in Q2 having acquired four firms and two client banks in the first quarter.

The firms that joined Finli in Q2 are:

Simply Advice, Tiverton

David Pinder, Nottingham

Ashley Phillips, Beverley

Griffin Wylde, Birmingham

Stellar FP, Flitwick

Croesus, Edinburgh

John Robinson, Littlehampton

Finli’s acquisitions in the first half of 2026 have together added more than £500m in AUM, bringing the group’s total to over £8.7bn.

Finli’s chief acquisitions officer, James Bryce, said: “Completing 13 acquisitions in the first half of this year is a strong endorsement the role Finli can play for advice business owners considering their long-term succession plans.

“Acquisitions are for many owners about far more than the transaction itself. It is about finding a trusted custodian for their clients and ensuring the relationships they have built over many years are protected for the long term.”

He added: “We are glad that so many firms have chosen Finli to take on that responsibility, and with a strong pipeline of opportunities ahead, we look forward to building on this progress in the second half of the year.”