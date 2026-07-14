The shortlist and finalists for the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2026 are now revealed below.

Voting is now closed for advisers, brokers and wealth managers who have nominated their favourite product, funds and services providers with all of the companies and individuals shortlisted given the opportunity to submit a short statement as to why they should win, which will be sent to the IA judging panel to decide on the winners.

In these special awards – exclusive to our sister title International Adviser – the advisers and wealth managers in UK and around the world have now shown their support for their key partners and product providers by nominating their choices for all of the categories.

The winners will be announced via a live streamed TV video awards ceremony on August 11, 2026, which will also be shown at the IA 20th anniversary summer party event in London on the same day. All of those shortlisted will be notified on Monday.

IA Publisher and co-owner Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "These awards are unique in the respect that companies, products and service advisers are not able to apply directly to enter. The industry decides who goes forward for these awards and those with the most nominations are then whittled down to provide our shortlist.

"Those that are shortlisted and those that ultimately win accolades will know that these will have been initiated directly from the advisers, brokers and wealth managers, which has some additional kudos and meaning attached to it as a result.".

The finalists and shortlist of IA's separate IA Advisory Best Practice Awards 2026 will also be announced next Monday July 20th here

The winners of both sets of awards will be revealed via an online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA, at 5pm on Wednesday 12 August 2026.

The finalists for the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2026 are:

Best Digital Proposition

Morningstar Wealth

Hansard

RL360

Capital International Group

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Alquity

KBI Global Investors

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbones

Best International Portfolio Bond

Canada Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Standard Life

International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Blackrock

Vanguard

State Street

Jupiter

Morningstar

Team Asset Management

Fidelity

GAM

Marlborough

Oakglen Wealth

Pacific Asset Management

New Horizon

International Platform of the Year

Ardan International

Capital International Group

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

Transact

International Private Bank of the Year

Coutts

DBS

Nedbank Private Wealth

Nordea

Standard Bank

Santander Private Banking

UBS Private Bank

International Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD

Standard Bank

HSBC Expat

Best Family Office

Absolute Capital Investment Services

Crestbridge Family Office Services

Stonehage Fleming

ZEDRA

International Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen

Lawrence Stevens

Mourant

Stephenson Harwood

International Private Health Insurer of the Year

William Russell

BUPA

April

Vumi

Best International Protection Plan (Life)

Friends Provident International

Pan American Life Insurance Group

Transamerica Bermuda

Zurich International

International Financial Centre of the Year

DIFC

Hong Kong

Guernsey

Jersey

Isle of Man

International Accountancy Firm of the Year

BDO

Cornflower Accountants

KPMG International

RSM

Sanctuary (Dubai)

Expat Tax Advice

Best International Savings Plan

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Zurich Integrated Benefits

FPIL

International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year

Brooks Macdonald

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Rathbones

New Horizon Asset Management

International Life Group of the Year (UK)

Canada Life

Standard Life

Utmost

Zurich

International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)

Atlas Life

IFGL

Utmost

Investors Trust

Zurich

International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year

Canada Life

IFGL Global Trusts

The UAP Group/Alltrust

Best International Pension Provider

IFGL Pensions

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

Overseas Trust and Pension

Excellence in Client Service

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Hansard

Investors Trust

Novia Global

RL360

Canada Life

New Horizon Asset Management

Marlborough

International Young Talent of the Year

Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth

Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn - Melbourne Capital Group

Kazi Nishad - Melbourne Capital Group

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)

Novia Global

RL360

Investors Trust

Hansard

Canada Life

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)

Stephen Andrews, Novia Global

Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth

John Chew, Canada Life

Neil Chadwick, IFGL

Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust

Nadja McKenzie - RL360

Keith Brown - Hansard

The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year will be announced on the day.