The shortlist and finalists for the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2026 are now revealed below.
Voting is now closed for advisers, brokers and wealth managers who have nominated their favourite product, funds and services providers with all of the companies and individuals shortlisted given the opportunity to submit a short statement as to why they should win, which will be sent to the IA judging panel to decide on the winners.
In these special awards – exclusive to our sister title International Adviser – the advisers and wealth managers in UK and around the world have now shown their support for their key partners and product providers by nominating their choices for all of the categories.
The winners will be announced via a live streamed TV video awards ceremony on August 11, 2026, which will also be shown at the IA 20th anniversary summer party event in London on the same day. All of those shortlisted will be notified on Monday.
IA Publisher and co-owner Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "These awards are unique in the respect that companies, products and service advisers are not able to apply directly to enter. The industry decides who goes forward for these awards and those with the most nominations are then whittled down to provide our shortlist.
"Those that are shortlisted and those that ultimately win accolades will know that these will have been initiated directly from the advisers, brokers and wealth managers, which has some additional kudos and meaning attached to it as a result.".
The finalists and shortlist of IA's separate IA Advisory Best Practice Awards 2026 will also be announced next Monday July 20th here
The winners of both sets of awards will be revealed via an online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA, at 5pm on Wednesday 12 August 2026.
The finalists for the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2026 are:
Best Digital Proposition
Morningstar Wealth
Hansard
RL360
Capital International Group
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Alquity
KBI Global Investors
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbones
Best International Portfolio Bond
Canada Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Standard Life
International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Blackrock
Vanguard
State Street
Jupiter
Morningstar
Team Asset Management
Fidelity
GAM
Marlborough
Oakglen Wealth
Pacific Asset Management
New Horizon
International Platform of the Year
Ardan International
Capital International Group
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
Transact
International Private Bank of the Year
Coutts
DBS
Nedbank Private Wealth
Nordea
Standard Bank
Santander Private Banking
UBS Private Bank
International Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD
Standard Bank
HSBC Expat
Best Family Office
Absolute Capital Investment Services
Crestbridge Family Office Services
Stonehage Fleming
ZEDRA
International Law Firm of the Year
Carey Olsen
Lawrence Stevens
Mourant
Stephenson Harwood
International Private Health Insurer of the Year
William Russell
BUPA
April
Vumi
Best International Protection Plan (Life)
Friends Provident International
Pan American Life Insurance Group
Transamerica Bermuda
Zurich International
International Financial Centre of the Year
DIFC
Hong Kong
Guernsey
Jersey
Isle of Man
International Accountancy Firm of the Year
BDO
Cornflower Accountants
KPMG International
RSM
Sanctuary (Dubai)
Expat Tax Advice
Best International Savings Plan
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Zurich Integrated Benefits
FPIL
International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year
Brooks Macdonald
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Rathbones
New Horizon Asset Management
International Life Group of the Year (UK)
Canada Life
Standard Life
Utmost
Zurich
International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)
Atlas Life
IFGL
Utmost
Investors Trust
Zurich
International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year
Canada Life
IFGL Global Trusts
The UAP Group/Alltrust
Best International Pension Provider
IFGL Pensions
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
Overseas Trust and Pension
Excellence in Client Service
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Hansard
Investors Trust
Novia Global
RL360
Canada Life
New Horizon Asset Management
Marlborough
International Young Talent of the Year
Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth
Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn - Melbourne Capital Group
Kazi Nishad - Melbourne Capital Group
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)
Novia Global
RL360
Investors Trust
Hansard
Canada Life
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)
Stephen Andrews, Novia Global
Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth
John Chew, Canada Life
Neil Chadwick, IFGL
Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust
Nadja McKenzie - RL360
Keith Brown - Hansard
The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year will be announced on the day.