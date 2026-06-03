Bath-based advisory firm Fidelius has launched a wealth management business in partnership with London-based law firm Lawrence Stephens.

LS Wealth will combine Lawrence Stephens’ full-service legal expertise with Fidelius’s financial planning business to create a fully integrated experience for clients.

Lawrence Stephens’ clients include privately owned, founder-led and private equity-backed businesses, challenger banks and financial institutions, as well as the individuals who own and manage these.

Fidelius is an objective-based financial planner with offices in Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, London and Nottingham. The firm offers a suite of advisory services including wealth management, employee benefits, corporate wealth, mortgages and financial relocation support. Swedish wealth group Sӧderberg & Partners took a stake in Fidelius in 2024.

Steve Skelding, head of commercial at Fidelius, said: “There is a close cultural fit between our two businesses, rooted in exceptional client service. Our brands also feel aligned in terms of our commercial approach, so we look forward to seeing what we can achieve as we join forces in this way.”

Steven Bernstein, CEO at Lawrence Stephens, added: “We believe that a joined-up approach from professional advisers can provide the optimum outcome for our clients.

“Fidelius’ clients often engage with them at some of the most critical stages in their personal or business journey. It’s no surprise then to find that they are often seeking legal advice at the same time as reviewing their wealth management options.

“We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with their like-minded team who share our values, ambition and commitment and we look forward to working with them in this exciting new venture.”