Fidelity International has appointed Paul Heselden as head of strategic relationship management for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

In the newly created role, Heselden will be tasked with strengthening and expanding partnerships with Fidelity’s strategic clients across EMEA.

This will include enhancing the firm’s enterprise relationship management capabilities, taking a client-centric approach, and ensuring Fidelity’s solutions align with the long-term ambitions of its clients.

Heselden, who was previously a Fidelity sales director responsible for distribution in the wholesale UK market, will oversee distribution in the UK and Ireland-based global financial institutions­­.

Christian Staub, head of EMEA and global head of client propositions at Fidelity International, said: “With 25 years of experience at Fidelity, Paul brings a truly unique perspective shaped by a deep understanding of our business, our culture, and the evolving needs of our clients.

“His expertise and long-standing relationships across the industry positions him perfectly to drive our strategic partnerships across EMEA, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value through meaningful, trust-based partnerships.”