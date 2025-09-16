Fiduciary services provider FFP Dubai has rebranded to JTC following its acquisition by the global professional services firm in November 2024.

The rebrand cements the introduction of DIFC-based trust, fund administration and insolvency services to JTC’s offering and complements its existing corporate and private client services in both the DIFC and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

JTC opened its Dubai office in 2018 through the acquisition of Minerva Trust.

Kate Beauchamp, group head of institutional client services at JTC, said: “The evolution of FFP Dubai to the JTC brand banner strengthens our local footprint, but also expands the service capabilities and professional expertise that JTC has to offer in the UAE market.”

Fadi Kikano, senior director –institutional client services at JTC Dubai, added: “The rebrand reflects the fulfilment of the strategic synergies that the acquisition aimed to achieve locally.

“Together with our colleagues in the existing JTC UAE business, we now offer one of the most comprehensive fiduciary and corporate services platforms in the region, backed by JTC’s industry-leading operational infrastructure and global network of exceptionally talented teams.”