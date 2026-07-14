In this interview, Paul Stanfield, CEO of FEIFA (the Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers), reflects on the success of the FEIFA Annual Conference 2026 and discusses the evolving landscape of the international financial advice profession.

Speaking from London, Paul highlights the conference’s record attendance, diverse range of speakers and sponsors, and the growing appetite for high-quality professional development within the international adviser community. He explains how FEIFA continues to support its members through educational content, webinars, seminars and industry events designed to keep advisers informed and connected.

Paul also explores one of the most significant trends shaping the sector today: increased collaboration between professionals across different jurisdictions and specialisms. As international financial planning becomes more complex, advisers are increasingly working together to deliver better outcomes for clients.

He also discusses the importance of events like the FEIFA Conference, not only for the expert insights and educational content they provide, but also for the invaluable networking opportunities that help advisers share ideas, solve challenges and build lasting professional relationships.

To watch the video click here or on the image below.