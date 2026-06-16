FCA consults on raising penalty thresholds

The FCA has launched a consultation on changes to its Decision Procedure and Penalties Manual (DEPP) to improve transparency and consistency.
The watchdog said amending the DEPP will help it act faster, deter misconduct and maintain confidence in UK markets.
Those affected by the changes include individuals subject to FCA enforcement action – including senior managers, directors and employees of authorised firms, individuals involved in market abuse – including those outside regulated firms, legal, compliance and enforcement professionals, and industry bodies and advisers responding to FCA consultations.
The targeted updates include:
Feedback on the consultation is welcomed until 10 August 2026.
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.