The Dubai regulator has approved the first tokenised money market fund to launch in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The QCD Money Market fund (QCDT) is being rolled out by DMZ Finance in partnership with investment manager Qatar National Bank, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa.

DMZ Finance will provide the tokenisation infrastructure to power the fund.

Silas Lee, CEO of QNB Singapore, said: “QCDT is not only the first DFSA-approved tokenised money market fund in Dubai but also a pivotal step in QNB’s digital asset journey. It marks a new phase in our strategic roadmap and lays a strong foundation for the future of multi-asset tokenization.

Nathan Ma, co-founder and chairman of DMZ Finance, added that real-world asset tokenisation is increasingly being recognised as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralised finance.

“DMZ Finance is working closely with regulatory and financial institutions across the Middle East and other emerging markets to promote the compliant development of RWA infrastructure.

“Our mission is deeply aligned with our brand name DMZ, which stands for ‘demilitarized zone,’ reflecting our commitment to build a secure, efficient and transparent financial buffer between on-chain and off-chain markets.”