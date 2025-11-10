Dubai’s economic growth surpassed expectations in the first half of 2025, with GDP growth of 4.4%, reaching AED241bn (£50bn).

The human health and social work sector achieved the highest growth rate in H1 2025, expanding 20% to reach AED3.3bn (£0.7bn), contributing 1.4% to total GDP.

The financial and insurance sector saw 6.7% growth in H1, contributing 12.5% to GDP, with a total value added of AED30.2bn (£6.3bn).

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “The high GDP growth in the first half of the year reaffirms the progress of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which continues to translate our vision into measurable results.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing initiatives and forging partnerships that further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub.”