Dubai-based financial services firm Al Ramz has launched an asset management arm in Abu Dhabi to provide research-driven investment solutions across GCC and broader MENA capital markets.

ARAM Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Ramz operating under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), caters to local, regional and international investors seeking long-term capital growth and capital preservation through institutional-grade investment strategies.

The firm offers a range of asset management services including public equities, fixed income and real estate investment solutions, alongside investment advisory solutions and select fintech-enabled capabilities.

Led by chairman Hazem Ben-Gacem and vice chairman Khalid Nasser Humaid AbdulRahman Al Shamsi, the ARAM Capital combines regional insight with global best practices and robust governance. Its investment approach integrates bottom-up fundamental research with top-down macroeconomic analysis to identify mispriced opportunities, while focusing on risk management and portfolio construction.

Dhafer Al Ahbabi, chairman of the board, Al Ramz, said: “By bringing together deep regional expertise and global best practices within a regulated platform, we are well positioned to support the next phase of growth in the UAE’s asset management sector.

“This initiative not only enhances our capabilities but also contributes to the ongoing evolution of the region’s capital markets, unlocking new opportunities for investors and reinforcing long-term market resilience.”

Ben-Gacem added: “As regional capital markets continue to mature, there is a growing demand for disciplined, research-led investment platforms operating within strong governance frameworks.

“ARAM Capital is positioned to play a meaningful role in this evolution, contributing to deeper market sophistication, broader access to investment opportunities, and the delivery of sustainable, long-term value."