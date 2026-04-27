Dubai is continuing to attract almost a third of international financial services talent, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to a new global poll of early-career professionals seeking roles in international financial advice and wealth management.

Around 32% of respondents said they would pursue an international financial services or wealth management role in Dubai over other jurisdictions. Other jurisdictions attracting talent include Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Australia and Malaysia.

Just 9% of respondents to the poll said the conflict in the region would stop them relocating there for work, while 48% said they there is increased awareness of career opportunities in the UAE over the past 12 months.

Tax continues to be a central driver behind young professionals' decision to move to Dubai, with 66% of recruits citing higher net income as their key motivation.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advice group DeVere Group, said: “Dubai offers higher net earnings, strong demand for talent, and access to international markets. Those factors are seemingly outweighing geopolitical concerns.

“Starting in an international environment gives professionals a faster track. Dubai offers access to global clients from day one, which is a major advantage early in a career.”