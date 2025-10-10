Dubai and Hong Kong regulators team up for second Joint Climate Finance Conference

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are co-hosting the second Joint Climate Finance Conference in November.

The conference is the flagship initiative of the DFSA-HKMA partnership to support and enable climate finance in the Middle East and Asia. This year’s theme will be ‘Transforming Tomorrow: Harnessing Green Finance for Sustainability’.

Mark Steward, chief executive of the DFSA, said: “As we look to the future, our partnership with the HKMA reflects a shared commitment to shaping a more connected, resilient, and forward-looking global financial landscape.”

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, added: “The Joint Climate Finance Conference is another step forward in strengthening the Asia-Middle East corridor to facilitate capital and knowledge flows, to support the sustainable development of our regions and beyond, leveraging the roles of Hong Kong and Dubai as finance and innovation centres.

“We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration with the DFSA, in climate finance and other areas.”

The conference will examine how technological innovation, policy frameworks, and cross-sector collaboration can unlock the full potential of climate finance, catalysing capital flows toward sustainable projects; opportunities for greening the Asia-Middle East Corridor; how tokenisation can drive global transition; and the findings of the DFSA-HKMA joint research on the role of sustainable debt in scaling up climate finance in emerging markets.