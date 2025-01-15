Donnacha Fox, chief investment officer and deputy head of Quilter Cheviot Europe’s Dublin office passed away unexpectedly last week.

In a tribute, Andrew Fahy, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot Europe gave the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we share with you the loss of our colleague and friend, Donnacha Fox, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital on Wednesday 8th of January. Donnacha was a hugely respected figure within Quilter Cheviot and in the Irish business community as a whole, and his loss will be deeply felt by many.

"Donnacha was an integral part of Quilter Cheviot Europe, serving as Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Head of our Dublin office. Beyond his professional achievements, Donnacha was a kind, passionate, and decent man. His charismatic personality allowed him to form many friendships across our business.

"Joining us in 2003 as a founding partner of our Dublin office, Donnacha played a critical role in our success in Ireland over the past two decades. He cared deeply about the business, his colleagues, and our clients.

"His contributions and dedication have left an indelible mark on our company, and we will miss him immensely. Our thoughts are with Donnacha’s loved ones.”